The Cabinet of Ministers yesterday approved a proposal made by President Maithripala Sirisena to proclaim the Buddhist Scripture Tripitaka which was declared as a National Heritage recently as a World Heritage.

The President on January 5 declared Tripitaka as a National Heritage of Sri Lanka at the historic Aluvihara temple in Matale.

On that occasion, the President said he will work towards declaring the Tripitaka as a World Heritage. The proposal approved by the ministers is to be presented to Parliament shortly for consent.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting was held at the President’s Secretariat yesterday where Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne briefed diplomats about President Sirisena’s efforts to declare the Tripitaka as a World Heritage.

“Diplomats from 14 countries which follow Theravada Buddhism too were among those who participated,” President’s Media Unit said.

The diplomats had appreciated the efforts made under the President’s leadership to proclaim Tripitaka, the most sacred scripture for Buddhists the world over as a World Heritage. They had also promised to fully support the endeavour to proclaim Tripitaka as a World Heritage.

(Source: Daily News)