Cabinet approval to import organic fertilizer for Maha Season

Cabinet approval has been granted to import organic fertilizer required for the Maha season (2020/21) as the local fertilizer producers were unable to supply the required volume.

Accordingly, international bidders have been invited by the Ceylon Fertilizer Company Ltd and Colombo Commercial Fertilizers Ltd. to acquire the required fertilizer supply.

The Cabinet of Ministers have approved the proposal made by the Agricultural Minister to award the tenders based on the recommendations of the special tender board appointed by the cabinet.

(Source: Daily Mirror)