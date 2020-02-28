Cabinet decides not to sign MCC agreement
Posted in Local News
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided not to sign the Millennium Challenge Cooperation (MCC) based on the recommendations of the expert committee, says Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena.
Share on FB
Good on you Cabinet,
The activities of the lands Dept can continue.
The Yanks offered money to create an on-line, forge-proof database of all land titles.
But SL does not require such sophistication.
A forged land title can be bought for for LKR 25,000 from the lands Title Office.
Even the Courts will uphold the forged land Title !!!!