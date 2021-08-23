Cabinet Ministers decide to donate August salary to the COVID-19 fund
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers today (23) decided to donate the salaries of all Cabinet Ministers for the Month of August to the COVID-19 fund.
The Prime Minister has stated that the country is currently facing a serious economic crisis and a huge amount of money has to be spent to bring in COVID vaccines.
Due to this, the Prime Minister has pointed out that the Cabinet should set the first example for all and carry out this task.
