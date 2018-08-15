Cabinet yesterday granted approval to appoint a Special Commission to increase public sector salaries and remove salary anomalies on a recommendation made by Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

The Government decided to appoint this Commission to make the necessary recommendations to increase the salaries of the entire public sector staff and to do away with the salary anomalies that were reported in certain public sector institutions, including Sri Lanka Railways, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said yesterday.

The statement: “The Government has decided to appoint a Special Salaries Commission to make necessary recommendations to increase the salaries of the entire public sector staff and to do away the salary anomalies that were reported in certain public sector institutions, including Sri Lanka Railways.

The Salaries Commission will pay attention and make an in-depth study on the provisions of the existing circulars dealing with payment of salaries and other allowances paid to public sector employees and will make its recommendations to the government within the next two months.

The Government, based on the recommendation of the Salaries Commission will introduce a new salary structure to increase the salaries of the entire public servants and to remove the reported salary anomalies that exist in certain government institutions including the CGR”.

(Source: Daily News)