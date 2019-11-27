The cabinet has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 15 per cent to 8 per cent with effect from December 1.

The decision was arrived at during today’s inaugural Cabinet meeting held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Speaking during the weekly Cabinet media briefing, Cabinet spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardana said that the Nation Building Tax (NBT), Economic Service Charges, Debit Tax, PAYE Tax and Withholding Tax on interest have also been removed.

All taxes imposed on the remittances made by expat workers will also be removed while places of religious worship will be exempt from all taxes.

The Cabinet has further decided to reduce the telecommunications levy to 25%.

Cabinet decisions also include:

Construction Industry to be placed on 14% income tax instead of 28%

IT & enabling services to be free from all taxes

Tax free threshold for turnover for Vat is to be raised from Rs 1 million per month to Rs 25 million per month.

Vat on banking, financial services and insurance to be maintained at 15% and NBT removed

Farm income from agriculture, fishing and livestock to be made income tax free