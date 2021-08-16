Cabinet Reshuffle: 07 Ministers receive new portfolios

Seven Ministers were handed new portfolios today (16) in a cabinet reshuffle which got underway at the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago.

Professor G. L. Peiris – Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena – Education Minister Pavithra Vanniarachchi – Transport Minister Keheliya Rambukwella – Health Minister Gamini Lokuge – Energy Minister Dullas Alahapperuma – Media Minister Namal Rajapaksa – Youth Affairs & Sports Minister and Minister of Development Coordination and Supervision