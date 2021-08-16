Aug 16 2021 August 16, 2021 August 16, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Cabinet Reshuffle: 07 Ministers receive new portfolios

Seven Ministers were handed new portfolios today (16) in a cabinet reshuffle which got underway at the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago.

  1. Professor G. L. Peiris – Foreign Minister
  2. Dinesh Gunawardena – Education Minister
  3. Pavithra Vanniarachchi – Transport Minister
  4. Keheliya Rambukwella – Health Minister
  5. Gamini Lokuge – Energy Minister
  6. Dullas Alahapperuma – Media Minister
  7. Namal Rajapaksa – Youth Affairs & Sports Minister and Minister of Development Coordination and Supervision
