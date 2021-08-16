Cabinet Reshuffle: 07 Ministers receive new portfolios
Posted in Local News
Seven Ministers were handed new portfolios today (16) in a cabinet reshuffle which got underway at the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago.
- Professor G. L. Peiris – Foreign Minister
- Dinesh Gunawardena – Education Minister
- Pavithra Vanniarachchi – Transport Minister
- Keheliya Rambukwella – Health Minister
- Gamini Lokuge – Energy Minister
- Dullas Alahapperuma – Media Minister
- Namal Rajapaksa – Youth Affairs & Sports Minister and Minister of Development Coordination and Supervision
