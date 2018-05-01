New Cabinet sworn in
The new Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (1).
This is the fourth Cabinet reshuffle of the National Government.
Several ministerial portfolios have changed hands while some ministers have retained their previous portfolios.
Former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe was appointed as the Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs by the President.
New Cabinet:
Wijedasa Rajapakshe – Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs
Ravindra Samaraweera – Minister of Labour and Trade Union Relations
Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka – Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development
Daya Gamage – Minister of Social Welfare and Primary Industries
Mano Ganesan – Minister of National Co-existence, Reconciliation and Official Languages
Sagala Ratnayake – Minister of Project Management, Youth Affairs and Southern Development
D.M. Swaminathan – Minister of Rehabilitation, Resettlement, Northern Development and Hindu Religious Affairs
Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa – Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy
Faiszer Musthapha – Minister of Sports, Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
Thalatha Athukorala – Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms
Ranjith Maddumabandara – Minister of Public Administration and Management, Minister of Law and Order
Kabir Hashim – Minister of Highways and Road Development
P. Harrison – Minister of Social Empowerment
S. B Navinna – Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development
Lakshman Kiriella – Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development
Sarath Amunugama – Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage
Mahinda Amaraweera – Minister of Agriculture
Duminda Dissanayake – Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management
