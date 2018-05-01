The new Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (1).

This is the fourth Cabinet reshuffle of the National Government.

Several ministerial portfolios have changed hands while some ministers have retained their previous portfolios.

Former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe was appointed as the Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs by the President.

New Cabinet:

Wijedasa Rajapakshe – Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs

Ravindra Samaraweera – Minister of Labour and Trade Union Relations

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka – Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development

Daya Gamage – Minister of Social Welfare and Primary Industries

Mano Ganesan – Minister of National Co-existence, Reconciliation and Official Languages

Sagala Ratnayake – Minister of Project Management, Youth Affairs and Southern Development

D.M. Swaminathan – Minister of Rehabilitation, Resettlement, Northern Development and Hindu Religious Affairs

Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa – Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy

Faiszer Musthapha – Minister of Sports, Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government

Thalatha Athukorala – Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms

Ranjith Maddumabandara – Minister of Public Administration and Management, Minister of Law and Order

Kabir Hashim – Minister of Highways and Road Development

P. Harrison – Minister of Social Empowerment

S. B Navinna – Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development

Lakshman Kiriella – Minister of Public Enterprise and Kandy Development

Sarath Amunugama – Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Skills Development and Vocational Training, and Hill Country Heritage

Mahinda Amaraweera – Minister of Agriculture

Duminda Dissanayake – Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management and Disaster Management