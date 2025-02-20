Cabinet Spokesman regrets Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala’s ‘Buruwa’ remark
Cabinet spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayatissa today (February 20) expressed regret over remarks made by Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala, who referred to his driver as a ‘Buruwa’ (donkey).
Deputy Minister Watagala was at the Hulftsdorp Court complex yesterday (February 19) following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’
While speaking to journalists about the incident, Watagala, under stress, was overheard calling his driver on the phone and referring to him as ‘Buruwa’ in a lowered voice while asking him to come to the location.
The remark was picked up by journalists’ microphones.
During today’s weekly Cabinet media briefing, journalists questioned Minister Jayatissa about the comment, widely seen as an insult to both the driver and his family.
In response, the Cabinet spokesman acknowledged the stressful circumstances but expressed regret on behalf of the Deputy Minister for the inappropriate remark.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan President pushes for rapid digital economy growth February 22, 2025
- Namal Rajapaksa ready to lead if government dissolves February 22, 2025
- Two suspects in Kotahena shooting killed in Police shootout February 22, 2025
- One killed in Kotahena shooting – Suspects arrested while fleeing February 21, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s inflation drops further to -4.0% in January 2025 February 21, 2025
Why hasn’t this Minister been relieved of his position?
His ‘booruwa’ remarks demeaned the entire Sri Lankan society.
There was another who sat on a big chair claiming a false PhD.
As promised by him, we are still awaiting the ship from Japan carrying his certificate.