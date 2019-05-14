Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that he is completely unsatisfied with the prevailing security status of the country.

He stated this addressing an event held at the Kelaniya Divisional Secretariat yesterday (13).

Commenting further he said, anyone who thinks that the country’s situation in the aftermath of a bomb attack of this scale can be restored within a day or two, is mentally disturbed.

In his opinion, suppressing a large terrorist group as such can be a two-year target at the least, if one systematically works on it.

Foreign on-ground military forces are not necessary for the country and Sri Lanka’s weaponry is quite sufficient to curtail the situation, he further said.

A camel-led army of lions will definitely be defeated at warfare, the Field Marshal commented further.

(Ada Derana)