Cardinal appeals Catholics to raise black flags on August 21

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith requested all Catholics in the archdiocese and others to raise black flags on August 21 in protest against the failure to mete out justice to Easter Sunday victims by the authorities.

Cardinal Ranjith also called for the displaying black flags on vehicles, and shops. “I would also call upon for closure of shops on August 21 as well,” Cardinal said.

The Archbishop added that he had decided to reject the letter sent to him by Director General Legal Affairs Presidential Secretariat Hariguptha Rohanadeera as a reply to the letter dispatched to the President by a group of bishops and clergy including himself.

“The letter which was sent to me had no relevance as it had failed to come up with answers to the questions we had raised,” he said. “We feel that political deals have been hatched to avoid penalising the political leaders who have been held responsible for the negligence by the presidential commission,” he added.

(Source: The Island)