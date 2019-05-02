The Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has called for Sunday mass to be cancelled this week as well.

The Archdiocese of Colombo Spokesman Fr. Edmond Tilakaratne said a fresh decision was made by Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith to cancel the masses next Saturday and Sunday due to security reasons.

He said the Catholic Church will issue a further notice on the masses later.

Services at churches were cancelled last Sunday, following the attacks on Easter Sunday that killed more than 250 people.

The Cardinal had earlier instructed the churches to have a limited number of masses next Sunday May 5, 2019 but not to have evening services.

The churches in Colombo and suburbs have been closed since the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.