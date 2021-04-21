Caroline Jurie no longer Mrs. World 2020

Mrs. World Inc. Organization, today said it had accepted the resignation of Caroline Jurie stating that the first runner up at last year’s international pageant, Mrs. Ireland World, Kate Schneider, will now become the new Mrs. World 2020.

Mrs. World Inc. Organisation’s official Facebook said “The Mrs. World Inc. Organization has received the resignation of Mrs. Caroline Jurie as Mrs. World 2020. Her voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself. We wish Mrs. Jurie and her family, All the best in their future endeavours. The first runner up, Mrs. Ireland World, Kate Schneider, will now become the new Mrs. World 2020”.

In a video statement published on April 09, Caroline Jurie revealed that she would relinquish her title.

Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 National Pageant held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre on April 04 came to a chaotic conclusion as the contestant initially crowned as Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 was de-crowned by the reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie claiming that the winning contestant was not eligible to hold the title.

Caroline Jurie and model Chula Padmendra were arrested by the Cinnamon Gardens Police over a complaint lodged by Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 Pushpika Sandamali, over the melee at the beauty pageant, but they were later released on bail.