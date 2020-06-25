Jun 25 2020 June 25, 2020 June 25, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

CBSL approves Rs. 28 billion business revival loans

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

The Central Bank has approved 13,861 loan applications under the Phase-I of Saubagya (Prosperity) Loan Scheme, totaling Rs. 27.9 billion, out of which the licensed banks have already disbursed Rs. 14.8 billion among 7,274 affected businesses island-wide as of 24 June 2020.

These loans carry a concessional interest rate of 4 percent (p.a.) with a grace period of 6-months and a repayment period of 24-months, the Central Bank said.

Having identified the urgent need of reviving the businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and thereby to promote economic activity in the country, the Central Bank and the Government of Sri Lanka launched this novel refinance facility named Saubagya Covid-19 Renaissance Facility, as announced on March 24, 2020.

Further, the Central Bank now stands ready to provide further Rs. 120 billion at a concessionary rate of 1 percent (p.a.) to commercial banks for on-lending to the affected businesses at a concessionary rate of 4 percent (p.a.) under the Phase-II of the Scheme.

(Source: Daily News)

