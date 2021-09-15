CBSL should not be politicised – Sajith

Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa said the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) should not be politicised at any cost. The Opposition Leader expressed these views, issuing a statement regarding the appointment of ex-State Minister of Finance Ajith Nivard Cabraal as the new Governor of CBSL.

Cabraal, who was an SLPP MP, should not have been appointed as the Governor of CBSL, he said. Premadasa pointed out that the main function of the Central Bank is to implement monetary policy, to act as a pioneer in the banking system and to play a lead role in the overall financial process. Therefore, it is imperative to keep the Central Bank out of political influence in making policy decisions on fiscal reserves, the Leader of the Opposition said.

