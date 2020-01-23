The Attorney General has instructed the Director of the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) to obtain a warrant and arrest interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya and to produce him before court.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer Nishara Jayaratne stated that the Attorney General directed the CCD to obtain a warrant and arrest the interdicted High Court Judge “for conspiring to fabricate false evidence” along with MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

Coordinating Officer also said AG Dappula De Livera has directed the CCD to obtain technical evidence from the mobile service providers regarding the phone conversations the three judges held with MP Ramanayaka.