The Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) SP A.K.D.U. Hemantha, two DIGs and 62 Officers had been transferred on service requirement, the Police said.

CCD Director SP Hemantha has been transferred to the Trincomalee Division.

SP G.J. Nandana had been appointed as the Director CCD from the Ratnapura Division.

Two DIGs, an SSP, two SPs, two ASPs, 25 Chief Inspectors (CI) and 32 Inspectors were among the transferees.

“DIG K.P.M. Gunaratne has been transferred as the DIG of the Special Protection Range from the Kegalle Division, while DIG P. Munasinghe is appointed as the Acting DIG in charge of the Kegalle Division in addition to the DIG Sabaragamuwa,” the Police said.

SSP A.K.C. Atukorala who was in charge of the Trincomalee Division had been transferred to the Police Welfare Division.

ASP C.C. Bamunuarahchi is transferred to the Police Band Division from the City Traffic, while ASP A.A. Edirimanna is transferred to the City Traffic Division from the Band Division. (DSB)

