The Constable attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), who had been wanted by the police, has been arrested in India.

The arrest has been made by the Danushkodi Police in Tamil Nadu.

Reports revealed that he was linked to the 23kg of heroin seized in the area of Sapugaskanda last week.

On the 2nd of September, the Meegahawatta Police recovered a haul of heroin at Samadhi Mawatha in Sapugaskanda.

A 37-year-old carpenter from the area was arrested on suspicion. He was identified as the brother of a police officer attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

It was revealed that the CCD officer in question is also currently under investigation over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

(Source: Ada Derana)