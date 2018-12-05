Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne was released on two surety bails of Rs. 01 Million each by the Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

The CDS was remanded over allegedly intimidating a witness in the case of Naval Officer Prasad Hettiarachchi allegedly abducting and making 11 civilians disappear.

Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake warned Admiral Wijegunaratne if it is revealed that he exerts his influence on the investigations or on the witnesses, bail will be revoked and he would be placed in remand custody until the trial is concluded.