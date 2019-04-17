The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will lose nearly Rs. 100 billion this year, warns a top officials.

Despite rains, the CEB had lost Rs. 80 billion last year, and the situation would be much worse with high take of emergency power, he said.

Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers Union (CEBEU) President Saumya Kumarawadu told The Island that the country would have to depend on retired power plants and emergency power purchases until the new plants came up within the next five years or so.He said that some of the existing plants should have been retired 10 to 15 years ago and some plants kept for emergency purposes were running at full load.

However, Kumarawadu ruled out the possibility of power cuts after Monday (April 22), as the Randenigala reservoir was more than 80 per cent full while water levels at Rantambe and Victoria too were at satisfactory levels.

Ministry officials confirmed that Irrigation Department would not make use of the water from reservoirs due to current rains. Additional 180 MW are expected to be added to the grid.

However, the CEBEU Chief warned that the situation would not be rosy after mid May. “If seasonal rains don’t arrive as expected, situation be will much worse if a plant trips,” he warned.

