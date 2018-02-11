Celebrate triumph at LG polls peacefully – Former President
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he acknowledges everyone who pledged their support at the 2018 Local Government election.
Issuing a special statement the Former President requested his supporters to celebrate their victory over the Local Government election without causing hindrance to opposition parties.
Rajapaksa also congratulated everyone who contested under Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.
His message posted on his official page reads;
“The people of Sri Lanka have risen as one and have spoken.
This Election victory is a clear indication to the government that Sri Lankans are fed up with inaction and want to rebuild Sri Lanka.
While celebrating this victory let’s remember to do so peacefully.
Thank you!”
(Ada Derana)
A massive triumph awaits you, my dear Leader.
As the results of the PC Elections unfold, the choice of the Common Candidate at the last presidential elections is a definite disaster.
The Common Candidate who was elected to high office, accidentally, is unable to effectively discharge that office and provide appropriate political leadership.
Congratulations. People have spoken. This verdict is as valid as any other in a free and fair election.
Within 2 years all the fantasy stories came to an end. Voters turned back. Looking at the result so far out, UNP does not have the majority in LG institutes. Lame duck president, whose party is in the 3rd place in almost all places, a government who has no power in LG institutes 2 years into the term. Constant postponement of LG elections to suppress the public anger manifestation and lies spread during presidential and general elections has come back to haunt !!!!!!!!
Oh! Sri Lanka! From the frying pan to the hearth!
It is time for the so called guardian of democracy to prove what they stand for and to call for general election since the government cannot implement its policies through majority of the local governments.
The results are not final yet specially in the districts where UNP is leading.
Many results of densely populated urban areas yet to be announced.
The UNP has a pretty good chance of overtaking SLPP.