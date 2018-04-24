Celebrating Vesak in April, a joke – prelate
All other Buddhist nations, the world over, are making grand preperations to celebrate Vesak Poya Day, on May 29, and it is absurd for Sri Lanka to celebrate Vesak on April 29, Malwatte Anunayake Ven. Niyangoda Sri Vijithasiri Thera says.
Even the international Vesak Day was celebrated, on May 29, the Thera said yesterday. “According to tradition, Sri Lankans celebrate Vesak in May. However, the government has decided to celebrate Vesak in April. No one has the right to change the Vesak Poya Day.”
“The Poya Day, which falls on April 29, is the Bak Poya Day. Although there is nothing wrong with considering it an ‘Adhi Pasaloswaka Poya Day,’ it cannot be regarded as the Vesak Poya Day. Adhi Poya occurs, when two full moon days fall in the same month.”
Ven. Vijithasiri Thera said: “Buddhists, in other countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, Tibet, Vietnam, China, Myanmar and India, celebrate the Vesak on the Poya Day, which falls in May. Sri Lankan Mahanayaka and Anunayake Theras have been invited to the International Vesak Celebrations, to be held on May 29.”
(Source: The Island – By Cyril Wimalasurendra)
I am not surprised,
In fact, the entire country is a big joke.
Our leaders are super clowns who are a pack of jokers.
Only qualification we have is the country is in the top 5 of the list of Corrupt Countries.
Also top of alcoholic and subsistence abuse and watching sex videos on there lap tops at work.
Nadana Weeraya: Not only we are among the 5 of the list is Corrupt countries. We are among the top 5 nations destructing the nature: 2nd in Malnutrition in South Asia. From the day this government came to power started giving step mothers treatment to Buddha Darmaya. 1. Brought Thrawadaya Kathikawath and later shelved 2. Prohibited placing Budha statues in places like Sri Padaya 3. Stop using loud speakers when chanting Pirith. 4. Tried and failed displaying Wesak lanterns on Wesak days 5. Put scores of Buddhist Monks behind bars 6. Now playing with the day of Wesak day! All other Budhis nations celebrate Wesak in May!