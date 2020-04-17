Apr 17 2020 April 17, 2020 April 17, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Central Mail Exchange to recommence operations today

Posted in

Sri Lanka Post - Sri Lanka Postal Service - Department of Posts Sri Lanka

Operations of the Central Mail Exchange, which were temporarily halted for nearly a month due to the local outbreak of coronavirus, will recommence today (17).

The Postal Department said the clearance of backlogged postal goods will be carried out alongside the Sri Lanka Customs, whilst adhering to strict health and safety guidelines.

However Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said post offices will not be open for services today.

Share on FB