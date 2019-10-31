Seventeen political parties including the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) signed an agreement to form Sri Lanka People’s Freedom Alliance (SLPFA) or Sri Lanka Podujana Nidahas Sandhanaya at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute a short while ago.

National Freedom Front (NFF), Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) and Mahajana Eksath Peramuna and several other political parties have joined the new alliance.

This new party will reportedly contest under the symbol ‘chair’ for the upcoming elections.