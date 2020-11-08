The JVP says information has been uncovered pertaining to a mechanism to earn money under the guise of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during a media briefing at the JVP head office Chief Secretary Tilvin Silva charged the mechanism is underway with the support of the government.

He claimed the government and entrepreneurs are defrauding public funds amidst the prevailing pandemic, while the public is severely burdened. Tilvin Silva also charged the government of putting up a one man show, in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

He said the government has failed to present a united front during the pandemic and stringent planning is necessary to defeat COVID-19.

(Source: News Radio)