Sri Lanka Government increases fuel prices from midnight today

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has decided to increase fuel prices with effect from midnight today (June 11), the Ministry of Energy says.

The Ministry of Energy in a statement said accordingly, a litre of 92 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs.20 to Rs.157 while a litre of 95 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs.23 to Rs.184.

Furthermore, a litre of Diesel has been increased by Rs.7 to Rs.111 while a litre of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs.12 to Rs.144.

The Energy Ministry confirmed that a litre of Kerosene oil has also been increased by Rs.7 to Rs.77.

Accordingly, the new CEYPETCO fuel prices are as follows:

Lanka Petrol 92 octane – Rs 157.00

Lanka Petrol 95 octane – Rs 184.00

Diesel – Rs 111.00

Super Diesel – Rs 144.00

Kerosene – Rs. 77.00