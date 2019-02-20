Chainsaws to be registered from today
Posted in Local News
All chainsaw machines that are currently in use must be registered from today (20) as per an order issued by the President.
Accordingly all chainsaws used by state, semi-government and private entities, either institutionally or privately used, are required to be registered at the nearest Police Station.
A special identification document and a number plate will be issued.
This initiative is to combat deforestation and every other illegal activity carried out with the use of chainsaw machines.