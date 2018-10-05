Livestock Development Board (LDB) Chairman and an accounts assistant of a private company belonging to him were arrested by Bribery Commission officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 600,000 from a businessman to expedite the process of renting out a restaurant at a farm in Melsiripura.

It is reported that the Chairman had solicited a Rs.1.2 million bribe from the businessman to rent out the cafeteria for two years.