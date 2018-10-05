Oct 05 2018 October 5, 2018 October 5, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

Chairman of the Livestock Development Board arrested over bribe

Livestock Development Board (LDB) Chairman and an accounts assistant of a private company belonging to him were arrested by Bribery Commission officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 600,000 from a businessman to expedite the process of renting out a restaurant at a farm in Melsiripura.

It is reported that the Chairman had solicited a Rs.1.2 million bribe from the businessman to rent out the cafeteria for two years.