Channa Jayasumana appointed Acting Health Minister

Professor Channa Jayasumana has been appointed as the Acting Cabinet Minister of Health.

He is also the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

In the meantime, State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe was appointed as the State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs.

The President’s Media Division said they were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (16).