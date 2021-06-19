China, the most powerful country in the world under CPC leadership: Ranil

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that under the leadership of the Communist Party, China had become the most powerful country in the world economy today and it was important for Sri Lanka to understand how the development of the future cyber age applies to Sri Lanka and how it progresses.

Mr. Wickremesinghe made this remark during a speech via zoom, held to celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“It is important for all of us to think of the development of the Chinese Communist Party when attempting to transform a non-industrial agricultural country into an industrialised country.The Chinese Communist Party started all these activities by recognising the reality of world development,” Mr. Wickremesinghe said.

“We should appreciate the leadership given to China by the Chinese Communist Party. Under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, China has become the most powerful country in the world economy today. It is important for us to understand how the development of the future cyber age applies to Sri Lanka and how it progresses.The Chinese Communist Party,as a world power, has a great responsibility to lead China and ensure world peace,” he also said.

Mr.wickremesinghe also said,“we all remember the past today. Sri Lanka and China launched the War of Independence against the imperialists in 1919.At that time we in Sri Lanka started the “Ceylon National Congress”. China launched a campaign called “May 04”. It was through that movement that the Chinese Communist Party was formed in 1921.

As the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary, I take this opportunity to congratulate them on behalf of myself and the United National Party.the Republic of China should be commended for its efforts to eradicate poverty within their borders.

President Deng Xiaoping was one of the leaders who led the Chinese Communist Party to make China a world power.at that time,based on the Chinese experience, socialism unique to China was created.

The Chinese Communist Party pursued this basic goal based on three main aims, to double the GDP from 1983 to 1990, quadruple the GDP from 1980 to 2000, and to give the people of the country a globally medium sized per capita income by 2020.

That journey was taken forward by President Jian Jemin and President Hu Jintao.today, under President Xi Jinping, development has begun to ensure the greatness of the Chinese nation and action has been taken to provide a green economy.

The Belt and Road Initiative, in particular, creates a new economic framework that connects Asia,africa and Europe.this is the first time in the world that such an economic framework is emerging in Asia.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)