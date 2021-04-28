China’s Defence Minister meets Sri Lanka President

Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

The Chinese Defence Minister who arrived at the Presidential Secretariat was received by Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera and Foreign Secretary (retired) Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage.

The Chinese Defence Minister said the bilateral discussions held with the President were extremely fruitful. He also said the relations between the two nations were further strengthened by this visit.

Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe placed a note on the Book for Special Guests to mark the meeting with the President.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, Deputy Chief of staff of Joint Staff Department under the China’s Central Military Commission Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming, Major General Ci Guowei and Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera participated in the discussion.

