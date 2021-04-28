China’s Defence Minister meets Sri Lanka President
Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.
The Chinese Defence Minister who arrived at the Presidential Secretariat was received by Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera and Foreign Secretary (retired) Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage.
The Chinese Defence Minister said the bilateral discussions held with the President were extremely fruitful. He also said the relations between the two nations were further strengthened by this visit.
Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe placed a note on the Book for Special Guests to mark the meeting with the President.
Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, Deputy Chief of staff of Joint Staff Department under the China’s Central Military Commission Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming, Major General Ci Guowei and Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera participated in the discussion.
(Source: Daily News)
Welcome! Looking at the history, for any country to develop, there has to be long-term political stability. Perhaps for the last time in many decade to come, Sri Lanka has a government with vision and a plan (that is assuming Rajapaksha’s have learnt a lesson by looking at what sank the Mahinda Rajapaksha’s government), though like everything on earth, they are not perfect. Sri Lanka has the best chance of achieving that with China. (I heard on the news there were 40 new political parties want to be registered in Sri Lanka. Rejoice the democracy the Imperialist left with us to make sure we will be divided and fighting with ourselves, never be united to peruse a goal and develop, but go licking their shoes forever for handouts and bend to their will rather than what is good for us! Of course the democracy will be fine when we have an economy strong enough to support our citizens and corruption in the society has been eliminated and until people understand that is to everybody’s gain.