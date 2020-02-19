The 43-year-old Chinese national who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in January, was released from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases after 25 days this morning.

She was accorded a farewell by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe and the staff of the IDH.

This Chinese woman from Hubei Province in China was admitted to the IDH in critical condition on the 25th of January and was confirmed to have contracted the virus two days later after her samples tested positive.

The woman had arrived as a tourist with another group of travelers and had been screened at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for having a high fever.

However, the patient who was the only person to test positive for 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sri Lanka thus far, has recovered completely, the Health Ministry has said.