Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs Mano Ganeshan says that steps will be taken to inform the relevant institutions and diplomatic corps regarding Chinese projects implemented in the country that violate the official language policy.

Expressing his views to our news team, the minister said this decision was made after attention had been drawn to complaints received regarding projects where signage had excluded Sinhala and tamil.

Minister Mano Ganeshan confirmed that it had been noted that although signage at Chinese projects in the country should be in Sinhala, Tamil and English, in some instances only Chinese had been used, violating of the official language policy in the country.

(Source: Hiru News)