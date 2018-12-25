Christmas is the season of great joy. It’s a time of remembering the past with hope for the future. The life of Jesus Christ brought about hope and reconciliation to a fragmented world. It is an opportune time to rid ourselves of divisiveness and bring about a sense of brotherhood and amity among all Sri Lankans going beyond the barriers of caste, creed and language.

Let me wish each of you the Joy and Peace that the Christ child brings. Have a Blessed Christmas , Prime Minister Said.