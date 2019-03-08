A Police Sergeant attached to the Criminal Investigations Department has been arrested by Bribery Commission officers on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs. 80,000 from a businessman at Gonawala in Kelaniya.

The CID officer in question has reportedly told a businessman that a case could be filed against him over a cheque fraud committees by an intermediary acquainted to him.

This intermediary has been a tie-up between the said businessman and the company from where he makes purchases.

Hence, the CID officer has solicited a bribe of Rs 100,000 from the businessman to prevent a case being filed against him.

He had received Rs 20,000 of the bribe on a previous occasion and was arrested yesterday while accepting the rest of the promised bribe.