The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recovered the vehicle in which the remains of the two businessmen, who were murdered in Rathgama area, were allegedly transferred to Walasmulla area.

It was previously reported that the two businessmen were assaulted and murdered inside a house in Gonamulla area and that their remains were burned at Medagangoda Forest Reserve in Walasmulla.

The seized vehicle, reportedly, belongs to a businessman in Akmeemana area, the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated.

He stated this speaking on the investigations on the murder of the two businessmen.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police had ordered to transfer 15 police officers of Southern Province Special Crimes Investigation Unit, in connection with the murder.

However, no information on six of these police officers has been revealed as of yet, SP Gunasekara further said.

Two businessmen from Rathna Udagama, Boossa, 33-year-old Manjula Asela, and 31-year-old Rasen Chinthaka, were taken away by a group of persons in police uniforms who had arrived in a van and a car at around 10 a.m. on 23rd of January. Both businessmen had been at the residence of Manjula Asela at the time of the incident.

On 18th February, Southern Province Special Investigations Unit IP Kapila Nishantha was arrested over this incident and subsequently remanded until 27th of February.

The CID had subsequently arrested a Sub Inspector of the Southern Special Crimes Investigations Unit on 22nd of February with regard to the disappearance.

(Source: Ada Derana)