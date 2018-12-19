CID returns with Namal Kumara’s deleted voice recordings
Posted in Local News
The Crimes Investigation Department has uncovered several deleted conversations in Namal Kumara’s phone through Hong Kong analysis.
Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said the three-member team from the CID and Government Analyst Department who left for Hong Kong had returned on December 14.
SP Gunasekera said the CID officials had submitted a report and a pen drive comprising of the deleted voice recordings to the Fort Magistrate.