The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) began investigations on the New York Times article which revealed that former President has traded the Hambantota port to obtain funds for Presidential election campaign in 2015 following a complaint lodged by Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment Ranjan Ramanayake.

The New York Times article on the Hambantota port aroused a massive outcry in social media and also in print media last week.

(Source: Daily News)