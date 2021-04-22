CID urged to trace US$ 5 million donated for victims’ welfare

Most Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thera said he would request the CID to find out what happened to US$ 5 million (Rs 1 billion) that the International Muslim Organization donated to the Government on July 30, 2019 to be used for the welfare of victims of the Easter Sunday Terror Attacks.

He was speaking at an event at St Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade to remember the Easter Sunday victims.

He said many inquiries were made to find out what happened to these funds, but no proper answer could be elicited from the authorities.

He said there was no information to prove that this money was used for the welfare of the families of the victims of the Easter Sunday bombings.

“Therefore we have decided to ask the CID to launch an investigation in this regard and trace what happened to this money,” he said.

(Source: Daily News)