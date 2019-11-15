CID’s Cyber Crime Division to monitor social media

Police have launched steps to prevent the misuse of social media related to the Presidential Election, through the Criminal Investigation Departments Cyber Crime Division.

The main objective of the initiative is to identify factions using mudslinging tactics and to observe any persons who are spreading fake news via social media.

Accordingly the operation will remain in effect until a week after the conclusion of counting of ballots.

Police have also obtained assistance from the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team in this regard, while Facebook accounts that are found to be in violation of election law can be effectively suspended.

(Source: News Radio)