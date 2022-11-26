Circular on Dress Code for Sri Lankan Government workers from next week
Posted in Local News
Every government worker should report to work wearing official dress from next week based on the respective institution’s policies, the State Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government said.
State Minister Janaka Wakkumbura says that the relevant circular will be issued next week.
He said the government aims to encourage all government workers to return to the pre-COVID pandemic dress code.
During the pandemic, a circular was issued relaxing the rules imposed on those working in the government sector.
Give them a “amudey” as official dress .