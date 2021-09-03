Sep 03 2021 September 3, 2021 September 3, 2021 3Comments by Administrator

Coconut water, lime and salt boosts immunity – Arundika

Arundika Fernando

State Minister Arundika Fernando says medical specialists have stated that drinking coconut water with lime and salt boosts immunity against the coronavirus.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday the State Minister said many countries use coconut water to boost immunity in the face of the global pandemic.

