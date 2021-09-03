Coconut water, lime and salt boosts immunity – Arundika
State Minister Arundika Fernando says medical specialists have stated that drinking coconut water with lime and salt boosts immunity against the coronavirus.
Speaking at a media briefing yesterday the State Minister said many countries use coconut water to boost immunity in the face of the global pandemic.
BOLLOCKS to you and your medical specialists unless it is proven beyond doubt in a blinded clinical trial.
This is why people outside SL consider this island to be inhabited by savages living in the bronze age.
Savages, Indra Akke?
No, they are illiterate buffoons leading the nation towards Prosperity and Splendor!
This is a cabinet minister talking bull shit. Some time I wander why Sri Lankes are so stupide to elect people like these to run the country. Shocking.