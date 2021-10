Colombo Dunes in Port City declared open

Sri Lanka’s first sand dune ATV adventure center “Colombo Dunes” by Crate Adventure, was declared open by Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa at the Port City Colombo on Thursday (28).

Colombo Dunes allows visitors to drive ATVs through sand dunes and experience a one-of-a-kind beach ride on Sri Lanka’s only artificial beach.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and others attended the event.