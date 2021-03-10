Colombo High Court issues arrest warrant on Hirunika Premachandra

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra, who was accused of abducting and abusing a youth in 2015, has been issued an arrest warrant by the Colombo High Court today for not appearing in court.

A 35-year-old man was abducted in 2015 at Baseline Road area in Dematagoda and assaulted by a group of individuals who had arrived in a Land Rover Defender which was allegedly owned by Premachandra.

The victim who was identified as a resident of Kolonnawa had been abducted on December 21, 2015.

Nine including Premachandra were charged over the abduction. However, the suspects excluding the former parliamentarian later admitted before the Colombo High Court to abducting the youth. They were sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment suspended for 12 years by the Colombo High Court.

When the case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja today, Hirunika Premachandra failed to appear in court.

After considering the facts presented, the High Court Judge issued an arrest warrant to the Colombo Crimes Division to arrest her and produce before the court.