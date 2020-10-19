Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake yesterday said the authorities had effectively curbed the coronavirus crisis and the people should extend their fullest cooperation to the government.

Senanayake said the Municipal health workers were assisting the government in curbing the spread of the virus and people should not entertain unnecessary fears.

Senanayake said she would fully cooperate with the campaign launched by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi to combat COVID-19.

She said that the crisis had been brought under control and the situation had improved.

She said that she, too, underwent a PCR test last week and tested negative. She would undergo another test next week, she added.

(Source: The Island – By Norman Palihawadana)