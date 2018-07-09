Colombo Municipal Councillor Krishna Pillai Girubanandan was shot dead in Sea Street, Colombo 13, this morning.

The shooting had occurred near a fruit stall on the junction to Adiwal Street from Sea Street in Pettah, at around 9 am today (09).

The gunman had fled the scene, according to the Police.

The 40- year-old Councillor had contested from an independent group at the Local Government Elections which was held this year.

The Councilor had succumbed to his injuries on admission to the National Hospital, Colombo.

Pettah Police is conducting further investigations.