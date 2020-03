Colombo Stock Exchange’s All Share Price Index (ASPI) drops by 221.24 points recording the 2nd biggest drop in a single day in history.

The ASPI has closed at 5121.91 points and this is a decline of 4.14% in comparison to the previous trading day.

Back on the 12th of October 2010, the ASPI of the Colombo Stock Exchange recorded its biggest drop in history, with a record drop by 300.59 points.