Colour coding to identify the quantities of sugar, salt, and fat contained in biscuits and other sweets will be initiated from April 2nd, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said today.

Earlier, the Minister said the colour codes introduced for soft or fizzy drinks would be imposed on all solid foods to further control the fast-spreading Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDS).

He said that the Health Ministry would direct all solid, semi-solid and fruit drink producers to display the sugar and salt content on the lid or cover or wrapper by way of a colour code for easy identification.

Addressing a press briefing in Colombo today (March 17) Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Rajitha Senaratne said that the gazette notifications relating to this will be issued from the 01st of next month.