A stock of 946 kilos of smuggled turmeric had been seized by the troops of the Commando regiment and 54 Division during a raid at Kondachchi in Mannar today, the value of the stock exceeds Rs 3.7 million.

Alert troops observed a suspicious movement of a man in the nearby area and moved out to apprehend him but the man in question on seeing the troops began to flee. Troops caught him and questioned about his movement in the area which afterwards led to detect the consignment of concealed turmeric stock.

The suspect and the contraband was handed over to the Mannar Police for further investigations.