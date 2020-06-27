A commission will be appointed to look into the financial misconducts and irregularities in the loans provided by state banks during the government of Good Governance, says Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

This decision was reached during a meeting with the employees’ union of the Bank of Ceylon at the Temple Trees.

The Premier also heeded the issue of pension of current state bank employees. He assured them that solutions will be provided to the matter through a committee, without delay.

(Source: Ada Derana)